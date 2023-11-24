Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

