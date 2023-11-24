Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93,357 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $33,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.