Korea Investment CORP Has $24.65 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

