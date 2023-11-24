Korea Investment CORP Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,240 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

KR opened at $43.82 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

