Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 297.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,752 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 167,513 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Splunk worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $3,625,913. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.21, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

