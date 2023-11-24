Korea Investment CORP Purchases 39,003 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

