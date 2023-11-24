Korea Investment CORP Sells 185,453 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,453 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Centene worth $25,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

