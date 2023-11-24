Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,218.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,945.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,986.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,224.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

