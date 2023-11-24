Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

