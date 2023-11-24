Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,763 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.56. 90,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,884. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.76. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

