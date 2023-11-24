Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $138.84. 608,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,046. The firm has a market cap of $245.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

