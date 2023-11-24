Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The stock has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

