Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,895 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,049,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,535,000 after acquiring an additional 132,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,383,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,507. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.