Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1,419.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 96.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 29,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

