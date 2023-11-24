Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2,017.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

