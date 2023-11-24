Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,407,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

