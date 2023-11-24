Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. 302,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,501. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

