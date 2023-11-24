Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.54. 156,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

