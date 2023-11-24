Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.43. 381,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

