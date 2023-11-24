Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 4,012 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Evergy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 214,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,009. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.