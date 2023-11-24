Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tuya worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 150.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,080. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

