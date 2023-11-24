Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,652,676 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652,676 shares during the quarter. KE makes up approximately 10.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of KE worth $190,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,635,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of KE by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 764,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 507,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,651. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.88.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

