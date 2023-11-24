Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.85. 36,848,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,310,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $756.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

