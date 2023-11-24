Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 750 ($9.38) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.38) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.19).

LRE opened at GBX 664.50 ($8.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($8.63). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,790.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

