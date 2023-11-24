Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

