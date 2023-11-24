Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 110,411 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after buying an additional 315,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 1,066,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

