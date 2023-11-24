Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 8,029 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 332,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,546,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,273,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.30. The company had a trading volume of 243,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day moving average of $309.42. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $335.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

