Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,369. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.