Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. 597,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

