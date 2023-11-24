Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 70,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 58,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Largo Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76. The firm has a market cap of C$183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.