LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,729 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 887,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,568. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

