LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,323. The company has a market cap of $386.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.64 and its 200-day moving average is $392.28.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

