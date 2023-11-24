LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $958,314,000 after buying an additional 280,905 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $224.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

