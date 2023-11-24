LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.49. 484,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,797. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

