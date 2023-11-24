LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 3,190,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

