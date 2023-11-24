LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.91. The stock had a trading volume of 469,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,803. The firm has a market cap of $504.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

