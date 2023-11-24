LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $601.58. 771,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $571.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,659 shares of company stock valued at $20,845,330,120. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.