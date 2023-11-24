LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 1,368,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,186. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

