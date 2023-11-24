LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,080. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.