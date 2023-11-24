LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $970.68. 551,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,022. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.48 and a 200 day moving average of $847.31. The stock has a market cap of $400.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

