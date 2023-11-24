LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of QID stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 4,865,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

