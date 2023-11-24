LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.21. 143,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

