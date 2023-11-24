LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.53. 731,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

