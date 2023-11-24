LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 5,055,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,359,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

