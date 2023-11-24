LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,491. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock worth $227,495,349. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

