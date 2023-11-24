LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.16. 9,017,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,372,824. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.40.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

