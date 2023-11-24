LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $11,084,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,049,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,535,000 after purchasing an additional 132,209 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 1,572,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

