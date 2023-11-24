Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.85 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

SWIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Latham Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,154,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 218,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,941,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 478,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,410 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

