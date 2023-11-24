LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.63.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

