Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.75 ($1.27). 155,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 228,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.26).
The company has a market capitalization of £119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 670.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 32.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.29.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Litigation Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.
Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.
